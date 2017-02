Johnnie Ray Carlton, Jr. (Photo: Pender County Sheriffs Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Pender County man pleaded guilty today to one count of First Degree Statutory Sex Offense.

A judge sentenced Johnnie Ray Carlton, 50, to between 18-27 years in prison.

Carlton admitted to molesting two girls, ages 7 and 8.

Once Carlton is released from prison he will be placed on post-release supervision for 5 years and must register as a sex offender and be subject to satellite-based monitoring for life.