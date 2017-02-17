NHCS students excel at Regional Science and Engineering Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County Schools students displayed exceptional projects at this year’s Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair—and fourteen students will be going on to show off their work at the state level.

The winning projects were selected out of approximately 190 displays from both public and private school students.

Project subjects ranged from “Can Black Clothes Keep You Cool?” at the elementary level, all the way to “Using the Mohr Method of Argentometric Titration to Determine the Chloride Ion Concentration in Potato Chips” at the Senior High School level.

The winners will represent the Wilmington region in Raleigh at the NC Science and Engineering Fair on March 24-25.

Congratulations to the following division award winners from New Hanover County Schools: