NHCS students excel at Regional Science and Engineering Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County Schools students displayed exceptional projects at this year’s Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair—and fourteen students will be going on to show off their work at the state level.
The winning projects were selected out of approximately 190 displays from both public and private school students.
Project subjects ranged from “Can Black Clothes Keep You Cool?” at the elementary level, all the way to “Using the Mohr Method of Argentometric Titration to Determine the Chloride Ion Concentration in Potato Chips” at the Senior High School level.
The winners will represent the Wilmington region in Raleigh at the NC Science and Engineering Fair on March 24-25.
Congratulations to the following division award winners from New Hanover County Schools:
- Hudson Hauck, Anderson Elementary
- Douglas Han, Pine Valley Elementary
- Samin Bhan, Parsley Elementary
- Emmie Rose, Bellamy Elementary
- Regan Williams, Roland-Grise Middle School
- Uma Volety, Roland-Grise Middle School
- Mia Weckel, Noble Middle School
- Veronica Humphrey & Sophia Jones, Isaac Bear Early College High School
- Nathan Kinsey, Ashley High School
- Zane Dash, Isaac Bear Early College High School
- Elizabeth Kinsey, Ashley High School
- Andrea Lamas-Nino & Giovanni Budi, Isaac Bear Early College High School
- Sophia Miller, Isaac Bear Early College High School
- Noelle Hoehn, Isaac Bear Early College High School