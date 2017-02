BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The National Weather Service surveyed Brunswick County this morning and determined an EF-1 tornado came through there on Wednesday.

It came through near Etheridge Road in Longwood.

It knocked down a lot of trees and limbs. The tornado caused damage to some homes but no injuries were reported.

