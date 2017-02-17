Pender County invites residents to Redevelopment Plan meeting

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Pender County Office of Emergency Management invites the community to participate in developing a Resilient Redevelopment Plan for the area.

The redevelopment meeting will be held on March 2 at 6:00 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center at 805 Ridgewood Drive in Burgaw. Residents will have the opportunity to meet NC Emergency Management officials and provide input and feedback.

Governor Roy Cooper urged residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to participate in creating the Redevelopment Plans. He said that the Redevelopment Plans will be the foundation for any supplemental funding requests from Congress, the NC General Assembly, and other sources.

Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Manager, has also urged residents to attend.

“The flooding following Hurricane Matthew was devastating to several of our Pender County communities,” he said. “The Resilient Redevelopment Plan, with community input, will identify needs in Pender County and help us develop strategic plans and actions.”

For more information, community members can call the Emergency Management office at (910) 259-1210.