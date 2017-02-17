Residents say Pender Co. Utilities cut off water without notice

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people posted on social media, after hundreds across Hampstead had their water shut off. All of whom are serviced by Pender County Utilities.

People are pretty upset and questioning why this happened including one Hampstead resident who wished to remain anonymous.

“My bill says current charges due by February 15th. And I was turned off on the 16th. So there’s no grace period. There’s no warning,” she said.

Her water bill states it was due on the 15th with a cutoff date of the 24th. However, according to Facebook nearly 200 others also had their water shut off Thursday without notice.

“You know I have children. No showers. We went out to eat, couldn’t wash dishes. Had to clean the house for people to come see it. Obviously you can’t flush your toilets. So ya know. Obviously a big inconvenience,” she said.

Not to mention a big expense.

“So I had to pay obviously the month that was due. They charged me an additional 10% on that. Another $65 reconnect fee. And they made me pay next months bill which isn’t actually due until March 15th. But had to pay that now before they agreed to turn on my water,” she said.

And it is money not everyone has available.

“Things get set aside. And accidents happen. Ya know, life gets in the way. And so things happen. So with no grace period and no warning on top of it. It’s not fair,” she said.

WWAY called Pender County Utilities, the company said residents get their bills around the first of the month and it is due on the 15th with no grace period.

However their policy states services will be cutoff the Tuesday following the due date so residents should have had water at least until February 21st.

“I hope they’ll take a look at their policies and whether or not it’s fair to their customers and the fact that we have no other option but to use them. There’s got to be a middle ground,” she said.

The Hampstead resident also says there is no online payment option which makes it hard when you are in a pinch to pay the bill. All in all, residents are upset and hope Pender County Utilities can find a solution.