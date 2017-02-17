Triplette resigns as head of NFL Referees Association

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jeff Triplette has resigned as president of the NFL Referees Association and will be replaced by Tony Steratore.

Triplette led the officials union since 2013. He has been an NFL referee for 21 years.

Steratore, a back judge for 17 seasons, has been a vice president of the NFLRA the last four years.

Umpire Carl Paganelli moves into a vice president’s role. He has 18 seasons of NFL experience.

“I am proud that I was able to fight to protect the rights and interests of our members for the last 15 years,” Triplette said. “However, the conclusion of this season seemed like the right time for me to step aside and allow others to step up and lead the union.”

NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green praised Triplette’s contributions, saying “every member of the union is in a better position because of the acumen he showed in the economic and workplace negotiations during (the lockout in) 2012.”

2/17/2017 4:34:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

