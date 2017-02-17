U.S. Marshals arrest wanted fugitive at local construction site

Emery Tejada-Wandique (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A man wanted for an armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia was arrested in New Hanover County

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service says the Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Emery Tejada-Wandique, 33, at a construction site in Carolina Beach.

Tejada-Wandique, a citizen of Honduras, was arrested around 5:00 p.m. on February 16.

He’s wanted by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for armed robbery and firearms charges stemming from a home invasion which allegedly happened earlier this month. He also faces charges of illegal re-entry into the U.S.