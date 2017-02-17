Student charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, another threat also investigated

Kavon Gause (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Two students are in custody after two separate incidents at West Brunswick High School.

This morning, a 16-year-old student was taken to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Detention Facility after an unloaded gun was found in his book bag, according to Schools Spokeswoman Jessica Swencki.

A tip from a community member led school resource officers and administration to the student.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office charged Kavon Gause with having a gun on educational property. According to the warrant, Gause had a 9mm Smith and Wesson.

The other event originally began on Monday, when school resource officers and staff became aware of a rumor of a potential threat to the campus. Swencki says they investigated this threat and the student was removed in accordance with the Brunswick County Schools Code of Conduct.

Out of an abundance of caution the campus sheltered in place based on a communication from the student this morning, while law enforcement officials investigated the tip.

Students are safe and parents are being asked not to enter the campus at this time.

Law enforcement took a student into custody after he allegedly provided false information, which prompted the campus to shelter in place earlier today.

Swencki says societal issues, family issues, and mental health issues all land squarely on the front steps of our schools. Now more than ever our students and communities are playing an active role in helping keep our schools safe and secure by alerting schools official when they have information.

Swencki says they commend school resource offices and school staff for their quick response today.