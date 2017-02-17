Wilmington teen to appear on ‘Chopped Junior’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington teen is whipping up more than just omelettes in the kitchen.

Next week, 13-year-old Stefano Dongowski will be featured on Food Network’s “Chopped Junior,” cooking for some of the world’s most famous chefs.

Dongowski says his passion for cooking began at a very young age.

“I’ve loved cooking, even if it’s just helping. Even if I wasn’t cooking by myself,” he said.

The teen’s mother, Angie Dongowski, says that her son’s interest in cooking began when he was just three years old.

“When he was little, we’d bring him to a restaurant and he was always mixing everything at the table. The salt, the pepper, the hot sauce. Anything into a water glass. And I’m like, oh my goodness, this kid is going to be a chemist when he grows up,” she said.

But it was cooking, not chemistry, that sparked Dongowski’s interest. Now, he’ll be facing off against three other young chefs on Food Network’s popular show.

Angie says that her son’s success is impressive, considering who he was up against.

“Children from all over the country–like, thousands of kids apply for this. And for him to be one of the four on a show was just amazing.”

She added that the judges are impressive, too. “Those are Michelin Star rated chefs. They are world-renowned. It’s like, wow, I can’t even believe it. And I have this same cook cooking dinner for us at home,” she said.

This is Dongowski’s first culinary competition, and he hopes it won’t be his last. “Waiting for those doors to open, and us to walk into the studio, it was like my heart was racing. My knees were shaking. But at the same time, I was ready to start cooking,” he said. “Being able to share flavors that I love with others is definitely an experience I want to do.”

The episode “Heads will Roll” airs this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Dongowski is also launching his own spice blend website, which can be seen here.