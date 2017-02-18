Charlotte may spend $6B expanding rail to airport, suburbs

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Charlotte wants to spend up to $6 billion to expand its light rail system to the airport and suburbs not currently served. But the city hasn’t finalized a plan to pay for it, and there may not be support to extend the trains to areas like Matthews, southeast of the city and the northern suburbs toward Iredell County.

Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2kzbIF8 ) says he will give details about the plan to the system’s board this spring. Lewis says President Donald Trump’s proposed trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan could help pay for the new lines.

Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla says his northern suburb was promised a train line 20 years ago that has never been built.

