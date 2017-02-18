Fort Anderson commemorates 152nd anniversary

BRUNSWICK TOWN, NC (WWAY) — The 152nd Anniversary of the Fall of Fort Anderson was commemorated this weekend.

Artillery demonstrations were available every hour. Demonstrators were on site explaining Civil War embalming, steam engines, and even photography during that time.

Site Manager Jim McKee says it’s important to pass down the information to future generations, good or bad, so they know what our area and country was founded on.

“We try not to repeat history and we try to learn from our mistakes,” McKee said. “That’s why it’s so important to pay attention to history so we don’t make those mistakes and we learn from them.”

The event continues Sunday and is free except for the guided tours. All proceeds from the tours go to the gun emplacement fund which helps the site install a working 32 pounder Seacoast gun into the southern battery of Fort Anderson.