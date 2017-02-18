Run N Roll for Ray supports families with cancer

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — The weather could not have been better for the Run N Roll for Ray Saturday at Ogden Park. It was all about raising funds to help fight cancer and help families struggling with cancer expenses.

It didn’t matter if you wanted to walk, run, skateboard, or stroll to participate.

The Ray Underhill Foundation was founded in honor of Ray Underhill who lived in Ogden and was an iconic skateboarder back in the 1980s.

This is the ninth time the event has been held but the first at Ogden Park.

“The top ten fundraisers, who got the most sponsors, get a custom Ray Underhill skateboard deck so it’s a very coveted item and so we hope we raised a lot of money,” Janine Powell, NHC Parks and Gardens Director of Donor Relations, said.

The event also benefited the new Ogden Skate Park. The grand opening is planned for April 23, but will have a soft opening before then.