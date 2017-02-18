WWAY’s Full Court Press – Feb. 17

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Conference tournament week is now over. We had tournament coverage on Friday’s Full Court Press from the Mideastern Conference, East Central Conference, Four County Conference and the Three Rivers Conference. Check out our game action!
Friday’s Scoreboard
Boys
Mideastern Conference New Hanover 64 – Ashley 46 **see video
East Central Conference Northside 79 – SW Onslow 62
Four County Conference Clinton 87 – East Bladen 50 **see video
Three Rivers Conference Fairmont 57 – Whiteville 46 **see video
NCCSA Playoffs – Hilltop 55 – Wilmington Christian 48
Girls
Mideastern Conference Hoggard 53 – New Hanover 47 **see video
East Central Conference Northside 56 – North Brunswick 43 **see video
Four County Conference Clinton 81 – Midway 57
Three Rivers Conference Red Springs 56 – East Columbus 52 **see video
NCCSA Playoffs – Wilmington Christian 60 – Berean Baptist 41**see video