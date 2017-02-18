WWAY’s Full Court Press – Feb. 17

The Hoggard girls celebrate the Mideastern Conference Tournament title on February 17, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Conference tournament week is now over. We had tournament coverage on Friday’s Full Court Press from the Mideastern Conference, East Central Conference, Four County Conference and the Three Rivers Conference. Check out our game action!

Friday’s Scoreboard

Boys

Mideastern Conference New Hanover 64 – Ashley 46 **see video

East Central Conference Northside 79 – SW Onslow 62

Four County Conference Clinton 87 – East Bladen 50 **see video

Three Rivers Conference Fairmont 57 – Whiteville 46 **see video

NCCSA Playoffs – Hilltop 55 – Wilmington Christian 48

Girls

Mideastern Conference Hoggard 53 – New Hanover 47 **see video

East Central Conference Northside 56 – North Brunswick 43 **see video

Four County Conference Clinton 81 – Midway 57

Three Rivers Conference Red Springs 56 – East Columbus 52 **see video

NCCSA Playoffs – Wilmington Christian 60 – Berean Baptist 41**see video