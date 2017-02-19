New NC Democratic leader talks rural vote, diversity

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s new Democratic Party chair says he will work with Gov. Roy Cooper to make inroads among rural residents who now lack faith in the party or the political system.

Wayne Goodwin told The Associated Press in a recent interview that candidate recruitment and reminding people of the party’s accomplishments also are key to winning more races. The former state insurance commissioner was overwhelmingly elected chairman by party activists this month. Goodwin had lost the commissioner’s job in November.

Goodwin is a Richmond County native and has rural roots like Cooper does. Goodwin is also proud of the diversity in other party leadership chosen this month. A black woman, a gay man and a Muslim woman are now the party’s three vice chairs.

