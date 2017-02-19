Over 6,000 affected by power outages in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Major power outages are reported across parts of Wilmington tonight.

According to Duke Energy Progress, over 6,000 customers are currently affected. The areas without power are in the south part of town, along Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard.

Duke Energy says the outages were first reported around 7:00 p.m. and are expected to be restored by 10:45 p.m. tonight. The company reports that the outages were caused by damages to the transmission lines.

Please use caution while driving and treat all intersections as four-way stops.