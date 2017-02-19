Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering Montreal Holmes

William Springer (Photo: Wilmington Police Dept)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police and the US Marshals arrested a man wanted for a murder in early February.

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department said they arrested William Shemont Springer, 32, of Wilmington, for the February 5 shooting death of Montreal Holmes.

Police said Springer was picked up this morning around 7:30 on Emory St.

Springer is charged first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said he was not given a bond.