Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering Montreal Holmes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

William Springer (Photo: Wilmington Police Dept)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police and the US Marshals arrested a man wanted for a murder in early February.

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department said they arrested William Shemont Springer, 32,  of Wilmington, for the February 5 shooting death of Montreal Holmes.

Police said Springer was picked up this morning around 7:30 on Emory St.

Springer is charged first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said he was not given a bond.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
High profile gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UNCC quarterback, younger brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
NC child porn investigation leads to South Africa arrests
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments