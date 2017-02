Kevin Olsen (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — University of North Carolina at Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen was arrested on rape charges Sunday, police said.

Olsen is the younger brother of Panthers TE, Greg Olsen.

Kevin Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex.

The Charlotte 49ers were Olsen’s 4th football team since September 2014.

