4 local wrestlers win individual state titles over the weekend

GREENSBORO, NC (NCHSAA) — The NCHSAA Wrestling Championships concluded on Saturday with champions crowned in 14 weight classes for each of the 4 Classifications recognized by the NCHSAA. Rosewood took the 1A Championship, running away from second place Avery 106.5-70. The 2A Championship was earned by Carrboro with a 137-100 margin over Chase. 3A was the closest of the classifications in the team competition as Orange edged Hickory Ridge 84.5-81.5. The 4A Championship went to Southeast Guilford with a 115-98 margin over second place West Forsyth. Full team scores are listed at the bottom of this article.

The Most Outstanding Wrestlers, as voted on by a panel of coaches at the tournament are listed below.

1-A – 113 lbs – Nick Daggett (Chatham Central)

2-A – 113 lbs – Rylee Billings (West Wilkes)

3-A – 126 lbs – Tyler Gregor (Hickory Ridge)

4-A – 160 lbs – Isaiah Johnson (A.L. Brown)

2-A 152 – Championship Finals

1st Place Match – Patrick Burton (North Brunswick, 35-5) won by fall over David Veltri (Carrboro, 24-10) (Fall 3:06)

2-A 182 – Championship Finals

1st Place Match – Tyrone Watson (North Brunswick, 34-2) won by decision over Anthony Bonner (Pasquotank, 23-4) (Dec 4-2)

3-A 120 – Championship Finals

1st Place Match – Harrison Campbell (West Brunswick, 39-4) won by decision over Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 41-4) (Dec 5-4)

4-A 120 – Championship Finals

1st Place Match – Kevin Saravia (Laney, 43-4) won by decision over De`Andre Swinson (South View, 43-4) (Dec 4-2)

1A Team Scores

1. Rosewood 106.5

2. Avery 70.0

3. Voyager Academy 56.0

4. Alleghany 53.0

5. Uwharrie Charter 48.0

6. Mt. Airy 47.0

7. Swain County 45.0

8. Robbinsville 41.0

9. South Stanly 37.0

9. Tarboro 37.0

11. Rosman 33.5

12. Elkin 32.0

12. Mitchell 32.0

14. Chatham Central 29.0

15. East Montgomery 23.0

16. Cherokee 22.0

17. East Carteret 21.5

18. Pamlico 20.0

19. Cherryville 19.0

19. Murphy 19.0

21. East Surry 15.0

21. Lejeune 15.0

23. West Montgomery 12.0

24. Neuse Charter 8.0

25. Chatham Charter 7.0

25. North Stokes 7.0

27. South Davidson 6.0

28. Queens Grant 3.0

28. Starmount 3.0

30. Bishop McGuinness 2.0

30. Cape Hatteras 2.0

30. Heide Trask 2.0

30. Walkertown 2.0

34. Atkins 0.0

34. Hiwassee Dam 0.0

34. North Stanly 0.0

2A Team Scores

1. Carrboro 137.0

2. Chase 100.0

3. R-S Central 73.0

4. Croatan 71.5

5. First Flight 68.0

6. North Brunswick 64.0

7. Mt. Pleasant 54.0

8. Providence Grove 52.0

9. West Wilkes 51.0

10. Brevard 48.0

10. Monroe 48.0

10. Washington 48.0

13. Trinity 46.5

14. West Lincoln 46.0

15. Wheatmore 43.0

16. Central Academy 40.0

17. Surry Central 39.0

18. Farmville Central 37.5

19. Forbush 37.0

20. West Caldwell 36.0

21. Newton-Conover 34.5

22. Salisbury 32.0

23. Stuart Cramer 27.5

24. Dixon 26.0

25. Northside-Jacksonville 25.0

26. East Lincoln 24.0

27. Hunter Huss 23.5

28. North Pitt 23.0

29. East Burke 22.0

29. Maiden 22.0

31. Pasquotank 21.0

32. Shelby 17.0

33. Currituck 16.0

33. Southwest Onslow 16.0

35. Southern Vance 14.0

35. Thomasville 14.0

37. Draughn 13.0

37. Lincolnton 13.0

37. South Stokes 13.0

37. West Stanly 13.0

41. East Davidson 12.0

42. Wilkes Central 10.0

43. Reidsville 9.0

43. South Lenoir 9.0

45. Lexington 7.0

46. Ashe County 6.0

46. East Rutherford 6.0

46. North Wilkes 6.0

49. Bandys 5.0

49. Bartlett Yancey 5.0

49. Parkwood 5.0

52. Carver 4.0

52. Franklinton 4.0

52. Hendersonville 4.0

52. Madison 4.0

52. NC School of Science and Math 4.0

52. North Surry 4.0

58. West Stokes 3.0

59. Northeastern 2.0

59. St. Pauls 2.0

61. North Johnston 1.0

61. West Davidson 1.0

63. T.W. Andrews 0.0

63. Ayden-Grifton 0.0

63. Beddingfield 0.0

63. Bunker Hill 0.0

63. Bunn 0.0

63. Clinton 0.0

63. Durham School of the Arts 0.0

63. Greene Central 0.0

63. North Rowan 0.0

63. Randleman 0.0

63. Roanoke Rapids 0.0

63. South Granville 0.0

75. North Lenoir -1.0

3A Team Scores

1. Orange 84.5

2. Hickory Ridge 81.5

3. North Henderson 81.0

4. Union Pines 71.0

5. Swansboro 70.0

6. Piedmont 69.5

7. Enka 64.0

8. Freedom 57.5

9. Fred T. Foard 47.0

10. West Brunswick 42.0

11. Central Cabarrus 40.5

12. Erwin 39.0

12. West Carteret 39.0

14. Havelock 34.0

14. Jacksonville 34.0

14. West Craven 34.0

17. Rockingham County 32.5

18. Fike 31.5

19. Northwest Cabarrus 30.0

20. Chapel Hill 27.0

20. Marvin Ridge 27.0

22. Northern Guilford 26.5

23. Hibriten 26.0

24. Anson 25.0

24. Northwood 25.0

26. Kings Mountain 24.0

26. Weddington 24.0

26. Western Harnett 24.0

29. Corinth Holders 23.0

29. Morehead 23.0

29. St. Stephens 23.0

32. West Iredell 21.0

33. Jay M. Robinson 20.5

34. South Rowan 20.0

35. Sun Valley 19.0

36. Pisgah 18.0

37. Central Davidson 17.0

38. Southern Durham 15.0

38. Southern Guilford 15.0

40. C.B. Aycock 14.0

40. Cox Mill 14.0

40. Gray`s Creek 14.0

43. North Lincoln 13.0

43. South Iredell 13.0

43. Southwestern Randolph 13.0

46. Jesse Carson 12.0

47. Eastern Guilford 11.0

48. Western Alamance 10.0

49. East Rowan 9.0

50. Ashbrook 7.0

50. Southern Nash 7.0

52. Richlands 6.0

53. Asheboro 5.5

53. Terry Sanford 5.5

55. Hickory 5.0

55. Rocky Mount 5.0

55. West Henderson 5.0

58. Douglas Byrd 4.0

59. North Gaston 3.0

59. North Iredell 3.0

61. Cleveland 2.0

61. Statesville 2.0

63. Concord 1.0

63. Eastern Alamance 1.0

63. Patton 1.0

66. A.C. Reynolds 0.0

66. Cedar Ridge 0.0

66. Crest 0.0

66. East Henderson 0.0

66. Hunt 0.0

66. McMichael 0.0

66. Southern Wayne 0.0

66. Topsail 0.0

66. Westover 0.0

75. East Gaston -1.0

4A Team Scores

1. Southeast Guilford 115.0

2. West Forsyth 98.0

3. Ben L. Smith 92.0

4. Cary 76.0

5. Cape Fear 75.0

6. Southern Alamance 71.5

7. Mooresville 66.0

8. Davie County 63.0

9. Laney 59.0

10. Lake Norman 45.0

11. Southwest Guilford 41.5

12. Ragsdale 39.0

13. Pinecrest 36.0

14. Broughton 35.0

15. South View 34.0

16. Riverside-Durham 33.0

16. Wake Forest 33.0

18. Holly Springs 31.0

19. Athens Drive 29.0

20. Hough 28.5

21. Lumberton 28.0

22. A.L. Brown 26.0

22. Apex 26.0

22. Independence 26.0

25. McDowell 24.0

26. Alexander Central 23.0

26. Harding 23.0

28. Leesville Road 19.0

29. Hopewell 18.5

30. Cardinal Gibbons 18.0

30. High Point Central 18.0

30. Purnell Swett 18.0

33. Heritage 15.0

34. Glenn 14.0

34. Northwest Guilford 14.0

36. Pine Forest 13.0

36. Porter Ridge 13.0

38. South Central 12.5

39. Providence 12.0

40. Hoke County 11.0

41. Middle Creek 10.0

42. Jack Britt 9.0

42. Myers Park 9.0

42. New Bern 9.0

45. North Mecklenburg 7.0

45. Rolesville 7.0

47. Clayton 6.0

47. Millbrook 6.0

49. Ashley 5.0

49. Butler 5.0

49. Mallard Creek 5.0

52. Overhills 4.0

52. Page 4.0

52. Richmond Senior 4.0

55. Berry Academy 3.0

55. D.H. Conley 3.0

55. East Mecklenburg 3.0

55. Sanderson 3.0

55. South Caldwell 3.0

55. Vance 3.0

61. Apex Friendship 2.0

62. Green Hope 1.0

63. Hoggard 0.0

63. J.H. Rose 0.0

63. Olympic 0.0

63. Panther Creek 0.0

63. Person 0.0

63. South Mecklenburg 0.0

63. Southeast Raleigh 0.0

63. T.C. Roberson 0.0

63. Wakefield 0.0

63. West Johnston 0.0