Ashley’s Adventures: Cape Fear Serpentarium

The Cape Fear Serpentarium is home to dozens of snakes, lizards and crocodiles. (Photo: Ashley Sturm/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – If you want to meet some of the world’s most deadly creatures, look no further than downtown Wilmington.

In its 17th year, the Cape Fear Serpentarium is home to dozens of reptiles.

“You’re going to see snakes from all over the world, reptiles from all over the world, crocodiles as well as giant lizards, and enormous turtles like our alligator snapping turtle,” said Dean Ripa, the Serpentarium’s owner.

Ripa’s collection started as a kid by catching frogs and snakes.

Decades later, he’s still on the lookout for creepy and crawly creatures.

Now, you can check out his collection for yourself.

Click here to learn more about the King Cobras, Black Mambas and Pythons that call Cape Fear Serpentarium home.

