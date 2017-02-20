Murder suspect makes first court appearance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man arrested over the weekend for a Wilmington murder earlier this month made his first appearance in court this morning.

Wilmington Police and US Marshals arrested William Springer, 32, of Wilmington yesterday. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The judge denied Springer bond during the hearing.

Springer’s next court date is March 9.

Springer is accused of shooting and killing Montreal Holmes and shooting and injuring another man February 5 on South 9th Street.

The NC Department of Public Safety’s website shows Springer’s criminal record dates back to 2000. It includes convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery and disorderly conduct.

