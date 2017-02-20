Navassa police arrest man wanted in 2014 shooting

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) – Navassa police picked up a man in Georgia who was wanted for a 2014 shooting.

Police say Anthony Anderson,24, shot Tyshon McMillan on Water Street in Navassa on January 8, 2014. Police say they took out warrants for Anderson’s arrest, but he ran off to Georgia. Police say while Anderson was in Georgia, he was charged with burglary for breaking into homes there.

Navassa police say they interviewed Anderson while he was in custody in Georgia, but they had to wait until he served his sentence there before they could bring him back to North Carolina to face charges here.

Anderson was released from prison in Georgia on Saturday, which is when Navassa police picked him up.

Anderson is now charged with attempted 1st degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1m bond.