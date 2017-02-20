SEA-TECH hold Q & A session for parents and students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local 8th graders and their families filled the auditorium tonight at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus for a information session on the area’s newest high school.

SEA-TECH, which stands for Southeast Area Technical High School, is opening its doors this fall to a class of 60 freshmen. It’s the first high school of its kind, allowing students from both New Hanover County and Pender County. Selection is application and lottery based. The school will operate on CFCC’s North Campus with a career-based curriculum.

Students selected to attend SEA-TECH can expect unique opportunities and small class sizes. One opportunity is the school’s “SmartLunch”, an hour of lunchtime with 30 minutes set for eating and 30 minutes dedicated to additional tutoring or a head start on homework. The school board says the high school will be built around the students, offering seven programs of study and more than 75 focus areas.

Parrish Griffin, Pender County’s Director of Middle School Learning, says it’s an avenue for students who aren’t geared towards traditional high school or an early college program.

The idea for a business and technical high school started three years ago and has grown immensely since. The House of Representatives recently gave SEA-TECH a grant for $1,000,000.00 that will help the school provide the best possible experience for the students.

Applications are due next week and can be found here.