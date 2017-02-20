Sheriff: 10 guns recovered from gang members

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it seized 10 weapons from known gang members in both Bladen and Robeson counties.

“The Bladen County Narcotics Unit has worked several weeks now with the Wilmington office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to recover weapons from known gang members,” said Sheriff James McVicker. My investigators developed a cooperating witness who helped identify a group of young men who were dealing in stolen and illegal weapons. Through this individual we were able to recover five rifles, three shotguns and two handguns. Some of these weapons were stolen and some used in the commission of crimes.”

McVicker said he believes more illegal weapons will be found and taken from criminals in the near future.