Missing Brunswick Co. Man found safe

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Update: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says William Willets has been found and is safe.

Brunswick County Deputies are looking for a missing endangered man, William Sherman Willets.

The North Carolina Department of Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert around 2:30 this morning.

74-year-old Willets is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 145 lbs, with red/white hair, and blue eyes. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Willets was last seen wearing an Old Brunswick Store white hat and white shoes.

He was seen leaving 7684 Funston Road in Winnabow and is believed to be driving toward Boiling Spring Lakes in a white 2001 Ford F150 Truck with the North Carolina license plate PDR5295.

If you know where Willets is, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910.880.5756.