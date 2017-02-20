State playoffs for high school basketball start Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, NC (NCHSAA RELEASE) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized the 2017 Basketball playoff brackets this afternoon. Play will begin at the higher regional seeded team on Tuesday, February 21.

Rounds one through four will all be held at the home of the higher seed. The Regional Finals (Round 5) will be played in Fayetteville for the East and Greensboro and Winston-Salem for the West.

This year, by vote of the Board of Directors, the playoffs were seeded based on 20-game overall record. The one-year pilot program for seeding was also amended by the Board in December, inserting a step that gives each team two seeds, one for the whole region, and one for the sub-region.

The Regional seed will determine hosting priority throughout the playoffs, and the sub-regional seed will determine the first round matchup and placement on the bracket. Regional seeds are numbered 1 through 32 and are the number used to determine hosting priority. Sub-Regional Seeds are designated with the letter(s) corresponding to the sub-region (i.e. E, ME, MW or W) and the number within the sub-region, 1 through 16.

Below are the first round pairings for men’s playoffs.

4A Men’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (1) David W. Butler (26-0) vs. MW16 (31) R.J. Reynolds (12-12)

MW8 (16) Richmond (19-6) vs. W9 (18) Zebulon B. Vance (21-6)

W5 (8) Olympic (19-7) vs. MW12 (22) Rocky River (16-10)

MW4 (10) Dudley (14-9) vs. W13 (25) South Mecklenburg (15-11)

W3 (5) North Mecklenburg (22-3) vs. MW14 (28) East Forsyth (14-12)

MW6 (13) Northwest Guilford (20-5) vs. W11 (23) Charlotte Catholic (16-11)

W7 (11) Alexander Central (19-8) vs. MW10 (20) Ben L. Smith (16-9)

MW2 (4) West Forsyth (24-2) vs. W15 (30) East Mecklenburg (13-12)

MW1 (3) Southwest Guilford (22-3) vs. W16 (32) Mooresville (14-13)

W8 (15) Independence (21-6) vs. MW9 (17) Pinecrest (21-5)

MW5 (12) Page (17-9) vs. W12 (24) Ardrey Kell (15-11)

W4 (7) Lake Norman (19-7) vs. MW13 (27) Parkland (14-11)

MW3 (6) Hoke County (20-6) vs. W14 (26) West Charlotte (13-10)

W6 (9) South Caldwell (14-11) vs. MW11 (21) High Point Central (15-9)

MW7 (14) Mount Tabor (21-6) vs. W10 (19) Mallard Creek (18-7)

W2 (2) McDowell (24-2) vs. MW15 (29) Ronald Reagan (14-12)

EAST

E1 (1) Heritage (26-1) vs. ME16 (29) Harnett Central (12-12)

ME8 (14) Northern Durham (18-7) vs. E9 (21) J.H. Rose (15-10)

E5 (10) Millbrook (20-7) vs. ME12 (20) Panther Creek (14-10)

ME4 (8) Seventy-First (23-4) vs. E13 (28) Rolesville (13-12)

E3 (3) Garner Magnet (25-2) vs. ME14 (25) Riverside-Durham (12-11)

ME6 (11) Hillside (19-8) vs. E11 (23) Broughton (15-11)

E7 (15) D.H. Conley (18-7) vs. ME10 (17) Leesville Road (17-9)

ME2 (5) Overhills (19-5) vs. E15 (31) Wake Forest (12-13)

ME1 (4) East Chapel Hill (19-6) vs. E16 (32) Southeast Raleigh (11-14)

ME9 (16) Cardinal Gibbons (17-8) vs. E8 (18) Ashley (16-9)

ME5 (9) Green Hope (22-5) vs. E12 (26) Knightdale (14-11)

E4 (6) New Hanover (22-6) vs. ME13 (24) Middle Creek (14-12)

ME3 (7) Cary (18-8) vs. E14 (30) Clayton (13-12)

E6 (12) Hoggard (18-8) vs. ME11 (19) Apex (15-10)

ME7 (13) Cape Fear (18-6) vs. E10 (22) Athens Drive (15-10)

E2 (2) South Central (23-1) vs. ME15 (27) E.E. Smith (12-12)

3A Men’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (1) Freedom (24-2) vs. MW16 (30) Concord (10-15)

MW8 (15) Piedmont (15-10) vs. W9 (17) Pisgah (15-7)

W5 (9) South Point (15-10-0) vs. MW12 (23) Jesse Carson (14-10)

MW4 (8) Statesville (15-9) vs. W13 (28) Crest (10-15)

W3 (5) North Buncombe (18-7) vs. MW14 (26) Ledford Senior (11-12)

MW6 (12) Jay M. Robinson (18-7) vs. W11 (20) East Gaston (14-10)

W7 (14) Hibriten (16-9) vs. MW10 (21) Marvin Ridge (16-11)

MW2 (4) Weddington (19-7) vs. W15 (31) A.C. Reynolds (10-16)

MW1 (3) Cox Mill (21-6) vs. W16 (32) Ashbrook (10-16)

W8 (16) Tuscola (17-10) vs. MW9 (18) West Rowan (17-9)

MW5 (11) Hickory Ridge (19-7) vs. W12 (24) Patton (12-13)

W4 (7) Kings Mountain (17-9) vs. MW13 (25) Central Cabarrus (13-12)

MW3 (6) North Forsyth (18-9) vs. W14 (29) Foard (10-15)

W6 (10) Hickory (21-6) vs. MW11 (22) Sun Valley (15-11)

MW7 (13) South Iredell (16-8) vs. W10 (19) Erwin (16-9)

W2 (2) North Henderson (24-3) vs. MW15 (27) Cuthbertson (10-14)

EAST

E1 (1) Northern Nash (22-3) vs. ME16 (30 ) Northeast Guilford (11-14)

ME8 (18) Walter M. Williams (17-8) vs. E9 (15) Fike (17-8)

E5 (8) Eastern Wayne (11-14) vs. ME12 (25) Western Alamance (11-11)

ME4 (12) Terry Sanford (14-11) vs. E13 (24) Northern Vance (13-13)

E3 (6) West Craven (17-7) vs. ME14 (27) Lee County (12-13)

ME6 (14) Eastern Alamance (22-5) vs. E11 (22) White Oak (15-12)

E7 (10) Southern Durham (18-7) vs. ME10 (20) Western Guilford (14-11)

ME2 (3) Eastern Guilford (24-3) vs. E15 (31) Smithfield-Selma (10-15)

ME1 (2) Orange (20-6) vs. E16 (32) Gray’s Creek (9-12)

E8 (11) South Johnston (17-8) vs. ME9 (19) Southern Guilford (13-10)

ME5 (13) Asheboro (14-12) vs. E12 (23) Jacksonville (13-12)

E4 (7 )Triton (16-10) vs. ME13 (26) Westover (11-12)

ME3 (5) Southern Lee (17-8) vs. E14 (28)Havelock (10-13)

E6 (9) Nash Central (17-6) vs. ME11 (21)Chapel Hill (14-12)

ME7 (16) Northern Guilford (15-9) vs. E10 (17) West Carteret(15-9)

E2 (4) West Brunswick (16-8) vs. ME15 (29)Western Harnett (10-13)

2A Men’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (1) East Rutherford (26-0) vs. MW16 (31) Mount Pleasant (10-15)

W9 (15) Huss (18-7) vs. MW8 (17) South Stokes (18-8)

W5 (9) Wilkes Central (17-8) vs. MW12 (26) Trinity (13-12)

MW4 (7) T. Wingate Andrews (17-8) vs. W13 (23) Maiden (15-10)

W3 (6) Charles D. Owen (21-5) vs. MW14 (28) Parkwood (12-13)

MW6 (13) Monroe (13-9) vs. W11 (19) West Caldwell (17-7)

W7 (11) North Wilkes (18-7) vs. MW10 (21) Salisbury (14-7)

MW2 (4) Forest Hills (22-4) vs. W15 (29) Hendersonville (12-9)

MW1 (2) Thomasville (21-3) vs. W16 (32) West Lincoln (9-16)

W8 (14) Shelby (21-5) vs. MW9 (20) West Stanly (17-9)

MW5 (12) Wheatmore (18-8) vs. W12 (22) Mountain Heritage (14-9)

W4 (8) Lake Norman Charter (19-7) vs. MW13 (27) North Rowan (14-11)

MW3 (5) North Surry (22-4) vs. W14 (25) Draughn (14-11)

W6 (10) Smoky Mountain (9-15) vs. MW11 (24) Randleman (14-10)

MW7 (16) West Stokes (18-8) vs. W10 (18) East Lincoln (18-8)

W2 (3) Lincolnton (23-1) vs. MW15 (30) Lexington Senior (11-13)

EAST

E1 (1) Greene Central (22-1) vs. ME16 (31) North Johnston (10-14)

ME8 (14) St. Pauls (18-7) vs. E9 (18) Farmville Central (14-8)

E5 (10) Kinston (18-7) vs. ME12 (25) Reidsville (12-11)

ME4 (7) Beddingfield (16-9) vs. E13 (23) South Lenoir (13-12)

E3 (6) Hertford County (17-8) vs. ME14 (29) Eastern Randolph (12-14)

ME6 (12) Warren County (19-8) vs. E11 (21) East Duplin (15-11)

E7 (15) Roanoke Rapids (19-7) vs. ME10 (20) Midway (15-11)

ME2 (4) South Granville (21-5) vs. E15 (27) North Lenoir (11-13)

ME1 (3) Clinton (24-2) vs. E16 (32) SouthWest Edgecombe (9-12)

ME9 (16) West Bladen (17-9) vs. E8 (17) First Flight (17-9)

ME5 (8) Cummings (14-11) vs. E12 (22) Ayden-Grifton (14-12)

E4 (9) Northeastern (21-3) vs. ME13 (28) Southern Vance (11-14)

ME3 (5) Fairmont (23-4) vs. E14 (26) Currituck County (11-12)

E6 (11) North Pitt (18-9) vs. ME11 (24) Red Springs (13-11)

ME7 (13) Franklinton (19-6) vs. E10 (19) Southwest Onslow (15-9)

E2 (2) Northside-Jacksonville (24-0) vs. ME15 (30) Goldsboro (12-12)

1A Men’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (2) Swain County (22-3) vs. MW16 (32) East Surry (10-16)

W9 (15) Bessemer City (17-8) vs. MW8 (17) Albemarle (15-10)

W5 (8) Highlands (8-18) vs. MW12 (21) Pine Lake Preparatory (14-11)

MW4 (11) Mount Airy (21-6) vs. W13 (28) Cherryville (12-14)

W3 (4) Avery County (21-4) vs. MW14 (25) Uwharrie Charter (13-9)

MW6 (13) East Montgomery (15-4) vs. W11 (24) Hayesville (12-13)

W7 (10) Hiwassee Dam (9-15) vs. MW10 (19) Bishop McGuinness (14-11)

MW2 (6) North Stanly (19-7) vs. W15 (30) Andrews (10-15)

MW1 (1) Winston-Salem Prep (22-3) vs. W16 (31) Mitchell (9-15)

W8 (14) Rosman (18-7) vs. MW9 (18) Chatham Charter (16-9)

MW5 (12) Community School of Davidson (19-8) vs. W12 (26) Murphy (12-13)

W4 (5) Alleghany (21-3) vs. MW13 (22) Queens Grant (12-10)

MW3 (7) West Montgomery (16-8) vs. W14 (29) Piedmont Community Charter (11-13)

W6 (9) Cherokee (18-8) vs. MW11 (20) Union Academy (14-11)

MW7 (16) Mountain Island Charter (14-9) vs. W10 (23) Robbinsville (14-13)

W2 (3) Lincoln Charter (24-4) vs. MW15 (27) Walkertown (11-14)

EAST

E1 (2) Rocky Mount Preparatory (20-5) vs. ME16 (30) Princeton (11-15)

E9 (15) Gates County (17-7) vs. ME8 (17) River Mill Academy (18-7)

E5 (9) Riverside-Martin (20-3) vs. ME12 (24) Hobbton (13-13)

ME4 (8) Wallace-Rose Hill (14-9) vs. E13 (26) Heide Trask (11-14)

E3 (4) Southeast Halifax (19-5) vs. ME14 (28) Roxboro Community (10-13)

ME6 (14) Oxford Preparatory (19-6) vs. E11 (19) Northampton County (15-9)

E7 (12) Perquimans (18-7) vs. ME10 (22) Lakewood (12-9)

ME2 (5) Spring Creek (20-6) vs. E15 (31) Ocracoke (9-16-0)

ME1 (1) Kestrel Heights (26-1) vs. E16 ( 32 ) Columbia (8-13)

E8 (13) Pamlico County (18-7) vs. ME9 (21) Raleigh Charter (14-10)

ME5 (10) Voyager Academy (20-7) vs. E12 (20) Northside-Pinetown (14-10)

E4 (6) East Carteret (17-9) vs. ME13 (25) Louisburg (12-11)

ME3 (7) Whiteville (17-6) vs. E14 (27) Weldon (11-11)

E6 (11) Jones Senior (17-9) vs. ME11 (23) Pender (12-13)

ME7 (16) James Kenan (17-5) vs. E10 (18) Plymouth (14-6-0)

E2 (3) Camden County (20-5-0) vs. ME15 (29) Research Triangle (10-13-0)

Below are the first round pairings for both women’s playoffs.

4A Women’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (1) Mallard Creek (25-0) vs. MW16 (32) East Forsyth (11-15)

MW8 (13) Southwest Guilford (19-7) vs. W9 (18) South Mecklenburg (18-9)

W5 (9) Mooresville (17-10) vs. MW12 (26) Pinecrest (14-10)

MW4 (6) Rocky River (19-7) vs. W13 (24) Alexander Central (16-10)

W3 (7) Watauga (18-8) vs. MW14 (28) Ben L. Smith (14-12)

MW6 (11) West Forsyth (22-5) vs. W11 (21) Harding University (15-9)

W7 (15) Berry Academy (18-5) vs. MW10 (19) Southeast Guilford (16-9)

MW2 (3) R.J. Reynolds (21-3) vs. W15(29) Charlotte Catholic (13-13)

MW1 (2) Northwest Guilford (24-2) vs. W16 (30) McDowell (12-14)

MW9 (16) Reagan (20-6) vs. W8 (17) Hopewell (18-7)

MW5 (10) Dudley (16-10) vs. W12 (22) Myers Park (16-10)

W4 (8) T.C. Roberson (17-8) vs. MW13 (27) North Davidson (13-11)

MW3 (5) Page (19-7) vs. W14 (25) South Caldwell (16-9)

W6 (14) Hough (21-5) vs. MW11 (23) Ragsdale (16-10)

MW7 (12) David W. Butler (21-6) vs. W10 (20) North Mecklenburg (16-9)

W2 (4) Ardrey Kell (21-6) vs. MW15 (31) Richmond (11-11)

EAST

E1 (1) Southeast Raleigh (27-0) vs. ME16 (32) Person (12-13)

ME8 (16) Jordan (19-8) vs. E9 (17) East Wake (17-8)

E5 (9) Heritage (23-3) vs. ME12 (23) Panther Creek (15-11)

ME4 (7) EE Smith (18-6) vs. E13 (26) D.H. Conley (13-12)

E3 (4) New Hanover (23-3) vs. ME14 (28) Riverside-Durham (13-12)

ME6 (13) Apex (19-7) vs. E11 (21) Rolesville (16-10)

E7 (12) Knightdale (20-6) vs. ME10 (19) South View (17-9)

ME2 (5) Hillside (23-3) vs. E15 (29) J.H. Rose (13-12)

ME1 (2) Lumberton (24-1) vs. E16 (31) Wakefield (12-12)

E8 (14) Leesville Road (19-7) vs. ME9 (18) Cary (15-9)

ME5 (11) Seventy-First (16-12) vs. E12 (24) E.A. Laney (15-11)

E4 (8) South Central (16-8) vs. ME13 (25) Hoke County (14-12)

ME3 (6) Hoggard (23-4) vs. ME11 (22) Jack Britt (15-8)

ME7 (15) Holly Springs (19-7) vs. E10 (20) Cardinal Gibbons (15-9)

E2 (3) Millbrook (24-3) vs. ME15 (30) Pine Forest (12-12)

3A Women’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (3) Freedom (25-1) v. MW16 (32) Cox Mill (9-15)

MW8 (16) Southwestern Randolph (16-9) vs. W9 (20) St. Stephens (14-11)

W5 (9) Kings Mountain (17-8) vs. MW12 (21) Weddington (13-11)

MW4 (7) Sun Valley (18-7) vs. W13 (27) North Henderson (11-14)

W3 (6) Erwin (20-5) vs. MW14 (24) Jay M. Robinson (12-9)

MW6 (11) Central Cabarrus (23-4) vs. W11 (25) East Henderson (13-12)

W7 (14) Hickory (19-6) vs. MW10 (18) Piedmont (17-10)

MW2 (2) North Iredell (26-0) vs. W15 (30) North Buncombe (11-14)

MW1 (1) Hickory Ridge (26-0) vs. MW10 (18) Piedmont (17-10)

W8 (15) North Gaston (17-7) vs. MW9 (17) Anson (14-8)

MW5 (10) Cuthbertson (18-8) vs. W12 (26) Statesville (12-12)

W4 (8) Pisgah (19-5) vs. MW13 (23) South Rowan (14-11)

MW3 (4) Ledford (24-1) vs. W14 (29) West Iredell (11-13)

W6 (13) Forestview (18-7) vs. MW11 (19) Marvin Ridge (14-11)

MW7 (12) Jesse Carson (20-6) vs. W10 (22) Tuscola (14-12)

W2 (5) Ashbrook (24-2) vs. MW15 (28) West Rowan (13-12)

EAST

E1 (2) Jacksonville (25-1) vs. ME16 (30) Southern Durham (10-13)

ME8 (16) Northeast Guilford (20-6) vs. E9 (17) Hunt (17-8)

E5 (10) Cleveland (16-10) vs. ME12 (23) Cedar Ridge (13-13)

ME4 (8) Triton (15-11) vs. E13 (27) Corinth Holders (12-11)

E3 (6) Eastern Wayne (17-8) vs. ME14 (26) Eastern Guilford (13-12)

ME6 (13) Rockingham County (22-3) vs. E11 (22) Richlands (12-12)

E7 (12) Havelock (22-3) vs. ME10 (19) Southern Guilford (15-10)

ME2 (3) Orange (24-1) vs. E15 (31) West Brunswick (10-14)

ME1 (1) Northern Guilford (25-1) vs. E16 (32) West Careteret (10-15)

E8 (15) Fike (17-7) vs. ME9 (18) Gray’s Creek (14-9)

ME5 (9) Terry Sanford (18-7) vs. E12 (25) C.B. Aycock (12-11)

E4 (7) Topsail (15-9) vs. ME13 (24) Walter M. Williams (14-10)

ME3 (4) Union Pines (23-3) vs. E14 (28) Swansboro (12-14)

E6 (11) Nash Central (16-8) vs. ME11 (20) Western Alamance (13-11)

ME7 (14) Northwood (21-6) vs. E10 (21) J.F. Webb (12-11)

E2 (5) Rocky Mount (19-3) vs. ME15 (29) Westover (11-12)

2A Women’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (1) Smoky Mountain (24-2) vs. MW16 (32) Bandys (8-15)

MW8 (13) Forbush (21-5) vs. W9 (17) East Rutherford (17-7)

W5 (12) Maiden (19-7) vs. MW12 (25) West Davidson (13-13)

MW4 (8) East Lincoln (20-6) vs. W13 (22) Lincolnton (12-10)

W3 (4) East Burke (23-3) vs. MW14 (29) Mount Pleasant (10-14)

MW6 (10) Trinity (15-11) vs. W11 (20) Charles D. Owen (17-8)

W7 (15) Franklin (19-7) vs. MW10 (23) Surry Central (13-12)

MW2 (6) Monroe (21-4) vs. W15 (27) Wilkes Central (11-14)

MW1 (2) Salisbury (20-2) vs. W16 (30) Hunter Huss (9-14)

W8 (16) Madison (19-7) vs. MW9 (18) Parkwood (17-8)

MW5 (9) Stuart Cramer (18-7) vs. W12 (21) Ashe County (15-11)

W4 (5) North Wilkes (23-4) vs. MW13 (28) South Stokes (10-14)

MW3 (7) North Surry (21-5) vs. W14 (26) West Caldwell (12-11)

W6 (14) R-S Central (21-5) vs. MW11 (24) West Stanly (13-13)

MW7 (11) East Davidson (19-6) vs. W10 (19) Newton-Conover (16-10)

W2 (3) Mountain Heritage (21-2) vs. MW15 (31) Lake Norman Charter (10-15)

EAST

E1 (1) Bertie (25-1) vs. ME16 (32) Southern Vance (9-14)

E9 (13) Warren County (21-5) vs. ME8 (22) T. Wingate Andrews (13-12)

E5 (8) Roanoke Rapids (19-6) vs. ME12 (28) Carrboro (12-13)

ME4 (11) East Bladen (21-5) vs. E13 (19) First Flight (14-8)

E3 (4) South Lenoir (20-5) vs. ME14 (30) Midway (12-15)

E11 (15) East Duplin (19-7) vs. ME6 (17) South Granville (16-9)

E7 (10) Kinston (17-9) vs. ME10 (26) Graham (12-13)

ME2 (5) Bartlett Yancey (20-6) vs. E15 (23)Pasquotank County (14-9)

ME1 (2) Clinton (24-2) vs. E16 (24) Washington (14-11)

E8 (12) North Pitt (20-4) vs. ME9 (25) South Columbus (12-11)

ME5 (16) North Johnston (17-7) vs. E12 (18) John A. Holmes (15-7)

E4 (7) SouthWest Edgecombe (18-4) vs. ME13 (29) West Bladen (12-14)

ME3 (6) Red Springs (20-5) vs. E14 (20) Currituck County (14-10)

E6 (9) Northside-Jacksonville (21-5) vs. ME11 (27) Fairmont (12-12)

E10 (14)Farmville Central (17-5) vs. ME7 (21) Eastern Randolph (15-11)

E2 (3) North Brunswick (21-3) vs. ME15 (31) Durham School of the Arts (9-14)

1A Women’s First Round Pairings (home team listed first) (Sub-regional seed listed first)

WEST

W1 (1) Cherokee (23-2) vs. MW16 (31) Union Academy (8-14)

MW8 (15) River Mill Academy (16-10) vs. W9 (19) Mitchell (13-11)

W5 (10) Murphy (25-2) vs. MW12 (21) North Moore (13-9)

MW4 (5) Pine Lake Preparatory (24-2) vs. W13 (26) Alleghany (12-12)

W3 (7) East Wilkes (19-7) vs. MW14 (27) Albemarle (12-13)

MW6 (12) Atkins (20-6) vs. W11 (23) Andrews (12-13)

W7 (14) Lincoln Charter (18-7) vs. MW10 (17) North Stanly (13-9)

MW2 (3) Mount Airy (24-2) vs. W15 (29) Elkin (9-15)

MW1 (2) Gray Stone Day (22-2) vs. W16 (32) Cherryville (8-17)

MW9 (16) East Surry (15-11) vs. W8 (18) Robbinsville (15-11)

MW5 (9) West Montgomery (19-4) vs. W12 (24) Hayesville (13-13)

W4 (8) Hiwassee Dam (17-9) vs. MW13 (25) Community School of Davidson (13-13)

MW3 (4) South Davidson (22-3) vs. W14 (28) Swain County (10-15)

W6 (11) Mountain Island Charter (19-3) vs. MW11 (20) Bishop McGuinness (14-12)

MW7 (13) Chatham Central (18-7) vs. W10 (22) Highland School of Technology (12-12)

W2 (6) Avery County (20-7) vs. MW15 (30) South Stanly (9-13)

EAST

E1 (1) Plymouth (20-1) vs. ME16 (32) James Kenan (7-13)

ME8 (15) Louisburg (15-8) vs. E9 (17) Ocracoke (14-11)

E5 (9) Northampton County (17-3) vs. ME12 (27) Kestrel Heights (10-15)

ME4 (8) Pender (7-16) vs. E13 (24) Manteo (11-11)

E3 (4) Pamlico County (24-3) vs. ME14 (29) Whiteville (9-14)

ME6 (11) Raleigh Charter (18-6) vs. E11 (21) Camden County (12-12)

E7 (14) Lejeune (15-6) vs. ME10 (20) Spring Creek (13-11)

ME2 (5) East Columbus (18-4) vs. E15 (26) Tarboro (11-11)

ME1 (2) Roxboro Community (24-3) vs. E16 (31) Gates County (8-15)

E8 (16) Perquimans (14-10) vs. ME9 (18) Rosewood (15-11)

ME5 (10) Neuse Charter (19-6) vs. E12 (22) Southeast Halifax (13-10)

E4 (7) Weldon (16-2) vs. ME13 (28) Wallace-Rose Hill (9-11)

ME3 (6) Princeton (21-4) vs. E14 (25) Southside (8-8)

E6 (12) East Carteret (16-5) vs. ME11 (23) Falls Lake Academy (12-11)

ME7 (13) Franklin Academy (17-7) vs. E10 (19) Cape Hatteras (13-10)

E2 (3) Riverside-Martin (21-2) vs. ME15 (30) Granville Central (10-16)