Supply man sentenced for 2014 murder

William Steward in court during guilty plea on February 20, 2017 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – A Supply man is going to prison for 14 to 15 years after pleading guilty this morning to a 2014 murder.

William Steward pleaded guilty for killing Iqueisha Collins in a shooting in 2014.

Prosecutors say Steward held a party at his house in Supply that night, when a fight broke out. Steward fired shots into a vehicle Collins was driving. She later died from her injuries.

The Collins family was emotional in court, but told Steward they forgive him.

