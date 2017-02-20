Supply man sentenced for 2014 murder

By:
Submitted:
William Steward in court during guilty plea on February 20, 2017 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – A Supply man is going to prison for 14 to 15 years after pleading guilty this morning to a 2014 murder.

William Steward pleaded guilty for killing Iqueisha Collins in a shooting in 2014.

Prosecutors say Steward held a party at his house in Supply that night, when a fight broke out. Steward fired shots into a vehicle Collins was driving. She later died from her injuries.

The Collins family was emotional in court, but told Steward they forgive him.

We’ll have more tonight on WWAY News.

