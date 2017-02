BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – A 19-year-old pleaded guilty for a deadly crash in February 2016 that sent a vehicle into a pond in Shallotte.

Devin Harris pleaded guilty for the death of Caleb Smith, 13.

Smith was killed in the crash. Harris’s brother was also in the car. He was injured.

Harris pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter this morning in front of more than 30 family members. We will have reaction from the family tonight on WWAY.