Troopers: Coach drives school bus wrong way down highway

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

Photo: ABC News 4

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina troopers say a Goose Creek High School coach has been charged with driving under the influence after officers saw him drive the team bus the wrong way down a highway.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres said that 50-year-old Brent Carter was driving the bus east in the westbound lanes without its headlights on along state Highway 34 near Newberry around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Beres says Carter’s blood-alcohol level was 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Authorities say the 15 students and three adults on the bus were not hurt and were picked up by another driver and taken back to the school near Charleston.

It wasn’t known if Carter had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/20/2017 9:38:34 AM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman helps officer in fight by jumping on suspect’s back
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Teen who caused fatal crash pleads guilty, victim’s family forgives him
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cooper: Budget proposal will have 5% teacher pay raises
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments