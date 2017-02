Former New Hanover baseball standout Ward Coleman found himself at the right place at the right time on July 1, 2016. Photo John Rendleman/WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former New Hanover baseball standout Ward Coleman is no longer on the baseball roster for the Davidson Wildcats. According to WSOC-TV in Charlotte the 2015 New Hanover grad and former Wilmington Sharks third baseman has been arrested.

More information on Ward Coleman from WSOC-TV