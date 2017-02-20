Wreck shuts down section of Hwy 17 in Leland

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

A tow truck and fire truck on the scene of a crash that shut down Hwy 17 near Maco Rd on February 20, 2017. (Photo: Waze/ThrottlePunk)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A section of Highway 17 is expected to be shut down for a while this morning because of a crash.

Bumper to bumper traffic on HWY 17 due to crash on February 20, 2017 (Photo: Waze/ThrottlePunk)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened at the Maco Road intersection just before 10:20 a.m.

The southbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being rerouted to Hazel’s Branch Road at this time.

No word yet on injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating. You can check out our Operation Gridlock page for the latest traffic updates.

WWAY has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll have more details as they become available.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Love digs a new era in the Love Grove Community
Read More»
4 days ago
2 Comments for this article
Roy Cooper offers infrastructure wish list
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
SHARE THE ROAD: Cycling may be necessary to ease congestion
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments