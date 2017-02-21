Tuesday’s high school basketball roundup for state playoffs

Hoggard's Lola Lovitt prepares to shoot on February 21, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The first round of the high school basketball state playoffs proved to be monumental for a handful of local basketball teams on Tuesday. Unfortunately some local squads saw their state title dreams come to an end on the first night of the playoffs. Check out our game action!

Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard – First Round of State Playoffs

New Hanover 66 – Middle Creek 55 **see video

Cardinal Gibbons 67 – Ashley 39

Apex 51 – Hoggard 46 **see video

West Brunswick 70 – Western Harnett 59 **see video

West Bladen 65 – First Flight 52

Jones 83 – Pender 65 **see video

Whiteville 51 – Weldon 34

Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard – First Round of State Playoffs

Hoggard 48 – Jack Britt 32 **see video

Laney 44 – 71st 31

New Hanover 51 – Riverside 34 **see video

Orange 56 – West Brunswick 41

East Bladen 35 – First Flight 31

North Brunswick 56 – Durham School of Arts 26

SW Edgecombe 74 – West Bladen 41

North Pitt 64 – South Columbus 37

Manteo 49 – Pender 44

East Columbus 53 – Tarboro 48

Pamlico 67 – Whitevillle 45