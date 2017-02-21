Tuesday’s high school basketball roundup for state playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The first round of the high school basketball state playoffs proved to be monumental for a handful of local basketball teams on Tuesday. Unfortunately some local squads saw their state title dreams come to an end on the first night of the playoffs. Check out our game action!
Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard – First Round of State Playoffs
New Hanover 66 – Middle Creek 55 **see video
Cardinal Gibbons 67 – Ashley 39
Apex 51 – Hoggard 46 **see video
West Brunswick 70 – Western Harnett 59 **see video
West Bladen 65 – First Flight 52
Jones 83 – Pender 65 **see video
Whiteville 51 – Weldon 34
Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard – First Round of State Playoffs
Hoggard 48 – Jack Britt 32 **see video
Laney 44 – 71st 31
New Hanover 51 – Riverside 34 **see video
Orange 56 – West Brunswick 41
East Bladen 35 – First Flight 31
North Brunswick 56 – Durham School of Arts 26
SW Edgecombe 74 – West Bladen 41
North Pitt 64 – South Columbus 37
Manteo 49 – Pender 44
East Columbus 53 – Tarboro 48
Pamlico 67 – Whitevillle 45