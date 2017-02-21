Appeals court judge sends resignation letter to wife

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s lieutenant governor has received a letter of resignation – from her husband.

Kim Guadagno’s husband, Michael, is an appeals court judge. In order to collect his pension, he is required by law to notify Kim Guadagno in her dual role as secretary of state that he’ll reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 this month.

In the letter, Michael Guadagno wrote that with her term ending in January 2018 and his income “substantially reduced,” it may be an “excellent opportunity for you to consider a career change to a more lucrative position.”

He wrote that they could discuss it “over dinner.”

2/21/2017 12:07:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

