C-SPAN shoots special about Cape Fear region history

NC Battleship is one of the places that will be featured by C-SPAN. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Region is getting some national attention this week. C-SPAN is showcasing what makes the area unique including the non-fiction literary life of the city.

The national network is in town to visit literary and historic sites.

Debbie Lam is one of three producers that are shooting about a dozen segments.

“We have chosen some selected stories and authors in which to interview and help our audience get an inside look into the city,” Lamb, Cities Tour Coordinating Producer, said.

While there are many iconic places, the crew plans to stop at UNCW, Cape Fear Museum, Fort Anderson, Fort Fisher, and the USS North Carolina Battleship.

They started the week long journey at the Bellamy Mansion Tuesday morning.

“This is an iconic part of Wilmington, along with the Battleship and among other things, very recognizable Wilmington places, so this was kind of one of the first places they thought of to come to,” Gareth Evans, Bellamy Mansion Executive Director said.

Mayor Bill Saffo says he wasn’t surprised by the coverage as it’s easy to see why this place is so special.

“We have a rich history here and there is so much to learn about this community that a lot of people may not know about around the country but they are soon know about us all over this country,” Saffo said.

Saffo also added that this national attention could boost our local economy.

“As people have found us they have fell in love with us,” Saffo said. “I have always said Wilmington is one the best kept secrets and Wilmington has it all.”

The segments recorded will air on Book TV and American History TV on March 18 and 19.