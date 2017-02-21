Chadbourn Interim police chief suspended for sexual posts on Facebook

Chadbourn town council met to to decide whether Trevino would be terminated from his position. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY)– A meeting about explicit material on the interim police chief’s facebook page ended with local police and residents arguing outside that meeting. At the town council meeting, tensions were high.

On one side of the fence, people were defending the interim police chief, while others, including Chadbourne police officers, wanting to see him gone for good.

Rene Trevino said he was suspended from his position for sharing “humorous sexual posts” on his facebook page. Many of the pictures were graphic, depicting sex acts and cannot be shown. The posts were deemed inappropriate by who he called “higher-ups.”

The meeting was set to decide whether Trevino would be terminated from his position or if a different action would be taken.

The matter had many community members and Chadbourn police at the meeting heated.

At the end of the meeting, town council decided not to vote on an action in regards to his posts on his facebook page.

WWAY asked the mayor of Chadbourne and other town council members about the issue but they would not comment.

Trevino has since deleted his facebook page. For now, his suspension will continue until further notice.