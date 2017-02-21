Chamber of Commerce honors WPD for lowered crime rates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police officers are getting some much-deserved recognition for the hard work they  continue to do to keep our area safe.

In January, the department announced that crime in the Port City is at its lowest rate in nearly a quarter of a century.

Wilmington’s Part 1 crime rate is the lowest it’s been since 1993, a statistic which includes violent and property crimes.

This afternoon, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce commended the department’s role in the new statistics.

Chairman Charlie Mattox said that lower crime rates benefit the city by attracting those looking to do business in the Cape Fear.

“Low crime is not just a community issue, it’s a business issue as well. All employers want safe places for their families to live, as well as safe places to do business,” he said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was also recognized for its hard work in the department.

