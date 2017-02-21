Concerns about ‘Itinerant Merchant’ ordinance rise in Carolina Beach

Tony Silvangi Surf School may be impacted with changes to the 'Itinerant Merchant' ordinance. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Town Council meets tonight and plans to discuss what is called the “Itinerant Merchant” ordinance. One business owner fears it could shut him down.

Typically all new businesses are required to invest in the town’s infrastructure by improving their lot but under this ordinance it’s not mandatory.

The code was adopted in 2013 and only one business utilized it, Tony Silvangi Surf School.

Concerns have now come up mainly from other businesses who see the ordinance as an unfair advantage.

Council will consider amending and extending that ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.

