Crews on scene containing liquid petroleum leak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the Wilmington Fire Department crews have been on scene for most of the afternoon containing a leak from an in ground Liquid Petroleum (LP) tank

The leak was caused when a small backhoe accidentally hit a pressure relief valve on the tank according to the fire department. This caused the tank to release LP into the atmosphere. An LP specialist was already on scene once fire personnel arrived, and discussions to mitigate the problem occurred.

A news release sent by Assistant Fire Chief, Sammy Flowers, said the safest strategy was to burn off the remaining LP in the tank. Without doing this, the tank and its contents remained unstable. There is a burning off process underway at this time and will continue throughout the night. Fire personnel will be standing by on scene until the process is complete.

The remaining neighborhood is safe and no evacuations have occurred. All residents have been asked to shelter in place, and evacuations are not anticipated. There have been no reported injuries to emergency personnel or civilians.

The Wilmington Fire Department has asked non-local traffic to avoid the area. If the situation changes, we will send out another update. This is going to be a slow process, but is the safest measure for all involved.