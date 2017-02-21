Happening now: National Engineers Week

Engineer Week (Source: MGN online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Is your child interested in math and science? Why not have them try engineering? National Engineers Week is spreading awareness about the career and the importance of STEM.

Engineering covers a wide range from designing bridges and building to the medical industry. Civil Engineer Tamara Murphy with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Wilmington District joined us live on Good Morning Carolina this morning to explain engineering and why it is so important.

“Engineers, in my definition, is that we apply math and science to everyday problems to try to come up with a better quality of life,” says Murphy. She tells us engineering is fit for those who like to solve problems, work in teams, and are persistent.

Murphy suggests kids start early in math, science, and even writing to prepare for the field.

Murphy attended Hoggard High School, then went on to get her degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.

National Engineers Week is Feb. 19-25.

For more on the week, engineering, and Murphy’s career watch the live interview above.

Click here for more on National Engineers Week.