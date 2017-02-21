Judge orders Chris Brown to stay away from ex

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A judge has ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her.

The R&B singer was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and not attempt to contact her.

The order also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

Tran wrote in court documents that Brown has repeatedly threatened her since December in text messages and through friends.

An email message sent to Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned.

The order, which was granted Friday, was first reported Tuesday by celebrity website TMZ.

