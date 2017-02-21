Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

US (AP) — Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and men.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday, the writer and provocative public speaker apologized for his remarks.

Yiannopoulos says his experiences as a victim of sexual abuse as a teenager made him feel he could say outrageous things on the subject. He says that was a mistake. And, he says, he never intended to suggest sexual abuse of minors is OK.

On Monday, Yiannopoulos was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced it would cancel the publication of his upcoming book, “Dangerous.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
High profile gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
3 MSU football players, doctor charged with sex crimes
Read More»
3 weeks ago
4 Comments for this article
Student Trump supporter beaten on Berkeley campus after protest
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments