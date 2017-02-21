RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Some Republican lawmakers have offered amendments to the North Carolina Constitution that would remove a provision prohibiting the state’s secession from the U.S. and eliminate a reference to the federal government.

Each proposal filed Tuesday in the House would need support from three-fifths of both chambers of the General Assembly before the question could go to voters.

One measure seeks to remove language that says the state “shall ever remain a member of the American union.” The other bill focuses on language stating a citizen owes paramount allegiance to the U.S. Constitution and U.S. government. That proposal would eliminate the reference to the government.

Reps. Michael Speciale of New Bern, Larry Pittman of Concord and George Cleveland of Jacksonville are among the chief sponsors for both bills.

2/21/2017 6:11:25 PM (GMT -5:00)