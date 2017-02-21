Panthers cut 3-time Pro Bowler Mike Tolbert and Paul Soliai

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers have released three-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Tolbert and backup defensive tackle Paul Soliai.

The versatile Tolbert was utilized as a blocker, runner and receiver during his five seasons in Carolina, but the 31-year-old’s production dropped off last season. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday in a release he was “fortunate” to have coached Tolbert for nearly his entire career.

Rivera says Tolbert “brought great energy and leadership to our locker room.”

Tolbert was part of a Carolina offense that set team records in 2015 with an NFL-leading 500 points en route to the winning the NFC championship. The Panthers have ranked among the NFL leaders in rushing in each of Tolbert’s five seasons, but he saw less action last season, carrying 35 times for 114 yards with no touchdowns.

