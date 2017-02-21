Pet Pals: 3-year-old Shih Tzu

This 3-year-old Shih Tzu is our Pet Pal this week. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Meet this little ball of fur and energy. This 3-year-old Shih Tzu is our Pet Pal this week.

She has tons of energy, but Deputy J.D. Covil tells us she was ready and willing to be groomed, which she’ll need plenty of with all that fur.

She is up to date on all her shots and was scheduled to be spayed Tuesday morning.

Deputy Covil says she did well with other animals at the shelter and rode well in the car.

Watch the live interview above to find out more.

If you would like to make this dog part of your family, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services.