Police: Charlotte teen shot after argument at house party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old high school student shot after an argument at a Charlotte house party.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the found Chris Allen outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the death but say Allen and another partygoer got in a fight, and Allen was shot.

Allen was a senior at East Mecklenburg High School. Counselors were expected to be at the school Tuesday to help students coping with Allen’s death.

2/21/2017 11:06:26 AM (GMT -5:00)