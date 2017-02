Map showing area of prescribed burn (Photo: Chris Helms/Carolina Beach State Park)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – If you see smoke in the air near Carolina Beach, don’t be alarmed.

There is a prescribed burn underway at the Carolina Beach State Park right now. The burn is happening behind the Food Lion Shopping Center and the Post Office.

According to a news release, sections of the Campground Trail and the Snow’s Cut Trail will be closed. The park will be open with the visitor center, marina and campground operating as normal.