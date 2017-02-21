Unknown protesters hang ‘Refugees Welcome’ banner from Statue of Liberty

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

NEW YORK (AP) – The National Park Service is trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty saying “Refugees Welcome.”

Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the 3-by-20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue’s pedestal Tuesday afternoon. The banner was taken down more than an hour later.

Willis says regulations prohibit anything fixed to the statue.

The stunt happened the day the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/21/2017 6:18:20 PM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Gov. Roy Cooper to visit Wilmington Wednesday
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NC Democrats want US high court to drop voting law review
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Appeals court judge sends resignation letter to wife
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments