Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry on amended schedule Thursday & Friday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – The Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry route will be running on an amended schedule this Thursday and Friday due to annual maintenance of ferry ramps.

The schedule will be as follows:

Thursday:

From Southport: 5:30, 7:00, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:00, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4:00, and 4:45 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 6:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10, and 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, and 4:45 p.m.

Friday:

From Southport: 5:30, 7:00, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:45, and 11:30 a.m. and 1:00, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4:00, and 4:45 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 6:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:00, and 11:30 a.m. and 12:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45 and 5:30 p.m.

The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route will resume its regular schedule on Saturday.