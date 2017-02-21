Victim identified in deadly crash on Highway 17

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The NC Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 17 near Maco Monday.

Sgt. Canady says the person who died at the scene was Horace Leon Gore, Jr. The other person has been identified as Peggy Gore.

The crash shut down a portion of Hwy 17 for a couple of hours. Investigators say the pickup truck slammed into the back of a tractor trailer hauling lumber. Sgt. Canady says the tractor trailer had been stopped at the stoplight and was just starting to drive forward when the truck hit him pretty hard. Gore was a passenger in that truck.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The highway patrol says charges are pending, the crash is still under investigation.