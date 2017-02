Martin Pridgen (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Whiteville man is accused of multiple sex crimes against a 12-year-old child.

Martin Pridgen, 28, faces four counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and another sex act charge.

According to arrest warrants, the alleged crimes happened between November 1, 2016 through November 30, 2016 and between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

Pridgen is in the Columbus County jail under a $160,000 bond.