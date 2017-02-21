Wilmington business ranked No. 5 on list of Top Company Culture

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington-based business has been ranked Number 5 on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Culture list, out of 50 other national companies.

N2 Publishing, which publishes more than 900 magazines across the U.S., earned the spot in the list’s “large company” category.

The rankings weren’t determined by a panel of judges or editors. Rather, companies were ranked by their own employees.

In an anonymous, multiple-choice survey, workers ranked their employers on characteristics such as communication, support, environment, mission, and value alignment. When the results came in, N2 Publishing led the pack, ahead of 45 other contenders.

Duane Hixon, CEO and company co-founder, attributed the ranking to a commitment that goes beyond financial success.

“Our purpose is greater than making money, and that is felt and picked up over time by the people we work alongside,” he said.

Entrepreneur is only the latest publication to recognize N2 Publishing. It has also received positive nods from Outside, Fortune, Glassdoor, and Best and Brightest.

Hixon expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“It’s always humbling, encouraging, and reason to pause for a moment to celebrate–but then we quickly get back to work because we have a lot we want to accomplish,” he said.

To view the full list of rankings, visit entm.ag/TopCultures.